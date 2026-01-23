US military says 2 killed in eastern Pacific boat strike, with 1 survivor

By Clay Voytek, CNN

(CNN) — The US military conducted a strike against another alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday, killing two people, according to US Southern Command.

One individual survived the strike, and SOUTHCOM said it notified the US Coast Guard to activate a search and rescue mission for the survivor

“On Jan. 23, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” SOUTHCOM wrote on X.

At least 115 people have now been killed in strikes on suspected drug boats as part of a campaign, dubbed Operation Southern Spear, that the Trump administration has said is aimed at curtailing narcotics trafficking.

The US military most recently struck three alleged drug-trafficking boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean on December 31, killing five people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

