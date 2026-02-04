Chairman of major law firm resigns after Epstein emails become public

By Aleena Fayaz, CNN

(CNN) — Brad Karp, the chairman of Paul Weiss, one of the most prominent corporate law firms in the country, abruptly resigned from his post Wednesday after newly released Jeffrey Epstein files revealed his email exchanges with the convicted sex offender, though he will remain at the firm.

“Leading Paul, Weiss for the past 18 years has been the honor of my professional life. Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm,” Karp said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Karp was appointed chairman of Paul Weiss nearly two decades ago and “will continue to focus his full-time attention to client service at the firm,” according to a statement the firm gave CNN. Paul Weiss announced Scott Barshay has taken over as chairman.

Emails released by the Justice Department last week show that Karp and Epstein maintained communications as recently as 2019, the year Epstein died.

On July 22, 2015, Karp in an email profusely thanked Epstein for hosting him for an evening he called “once in a lifetime.”

Karp wrote, “Jeffrey, I can’t thank you enough for including me in an evening I’ll never forget. It was truly ‘once in a lifetime’ in every way, though I hope to be invited again. You are an extraordinary host – and your home….!!! Thanks, again. See you soon. Brad”

Epstein replied, “you are always welcome. . there are many many nights of unique talents. you will be invited often”

The Wall Street Journal first reported Karp’s resignation. A spokesperson for the firm, fully named Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, previously told the paper, “Mr. Karp never witnessed or participated in any misconduct. Mr. Karp attended two group dinners in New York City and had a small number of social interactions by email, all of which he regrets.”

In June 2016, Karp asked Epstein if he could help get his son a job on an upcoming Woody Allen film.

Karp wrote that his son “would love to work, in any capacity, with Woody on his upcoming film project, if that’s a possibility. He certainly doesn’t need to be paid and he’s a really good, talented kid. Thanks so much. Brad”

Epstein replied, “i will ask, of course. can you tell me what role he would like to fill , i know little about the movies”

Karp made headlines last March after meeting with President Donald Trump and reaching a deal for the president to rescind his executive order that suspended security clearances for lawyers and staff at the law firm.

