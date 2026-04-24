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Trump’s effort to bar migrants from claiming asylum at the border rejected, setting up possible Supreme Court showdown

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Published 9:43 AM

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — A divided federal appeals court on Friday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to unilaterally bar migrants who cross the US-Mexico border from seeking asylum, teeing up a likely showdown over the policy at the Supreme Court.

The 2-1 decision is a major defeat for one of the key components of Trump’s immigration agenda. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals said an executive order issued by Trump on his first day back in office that sought to end asylum by any means ignored laws Congress enacted.

“Barring foreign individuals who are physically present in the United States from applying for asylum and, if they make the statutory showing that they are eligible, from being considered to receive it cannot be squared with the statute,” Judge Michelle Childs, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, wrote in the decision. She was joined by Judge Nina Pillard, a Barack Obama appointee.

Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, would have allowed migrants to seek other forms of protection, but not asylum.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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