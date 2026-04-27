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DeSantis proposes new US House map for Florida aiming to flip four seats for Republicans

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Published 9:14 AM

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a new map for US House districts that appears to show Republicans gaining an advantage in four seats now held by Democrats.

His office shared the map first with Fox News and referred CNN to the map posted on the network’s site. The release comes one day before the Florida Legislature opens a special session called by DeSantis, in part, to draw new US House districts.

DeSantis’ proposal is the latest salvo in a coast-to-coast redistricting fight that President Donald Trump kicked off last year when Texas drew new lines at his behest.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the state legislature and have made clear that they will proceed with DeSantis’ map proposal rather than draw one of their own.

Republicans currently hold 20 of Florida’s 28 US House seats. The state’s special session opens Tuesday.

DeSantis’ announcement comes less than a week after Virginia voters approved a referendum that could give Democrats better chances at four US House seats in the state.

This story will be updated with additional information.

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