New court filing details timeline and suspect’s extensive arsenal in White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

By Aileen Graef, CNN

(CNN) — A Secret Service officer saw a shotgun-wielding suspect fire his weapon toward the stairs that led to a hotel ballroom where President Donald Trump, members of his Cabinet and some of the nation’s top journalists had gathered Saturday for the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, federal prosecutors alleged in a new court filing Wednesday.

The filing, which laid out prosecutors’ argument for keeping the suspect held as he awaits trial, offered a more detailed timeline of the shooting than previously known, along with a thorough account of the weaponry the suspect had amassed.

Prosecutors argued there was “no combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the community’s safety” if the suspect were to be released, pointing to his extensive preparations and the possibility — avoided by “good fortune” — that he could have killed people and inflicted serious damage.

They called his plot one of “extreme political violence.”

“The defendant’s choice of targets demonstrates the deeply dangerous nature of his conduct,” the prosecutors wrote. “Attempted murder is always a serious crime, but when the intended victim is the President of the United States, as well as other high-ranking members of the U.S. government, the potential consequences are far reaching.”

A month of preparation

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, is charged with attempting to assassinate the president and related counts in connection with the shooting. He has not entered a plea in the case yet, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors alleged that he came to Washington, DC, after a lengthy cross-country train journey, eventually approaching the Washington Hilton ballroom on Saturday night with what they described as a “veritable armament.” That included a 12-gauge pump action shotgun, a .38 caliber pistol, multiple knives and daggers and a significant amount of ammunition for reloading, according to the new filing.

By federal prosecutors’ account, Allen’s planning began weeks before the dinner. On April 6, a little over a month after Trump announced he was attending, Allen searched for information on the event, then booked himself a two-night stay at the Washington Hilton during the weekend it was to take place, they say.

Federal prosecutors alleged he researched the dinner, the schedule, the host and expected attendees.

Four days before the attack, on April 21, Allen departed Los Angeles on an Amtrak passenger train which took him to Chicago, according to the court filing. On April 23, the filing says, he boarded a second train to Washington, DC.

During his journey from Chicago to the nation’s capital, Allen passed time reading an article in a DC newspaper titled “Social Scene: Your Guide to the 2026 White House Correspondents Dinner Weekend,” according to the court filing. He arrived at Union Station on April 24, taking the metro to Dupont Circle and checking into the Hilton — which was hosting the dinner — at approximately 3:15 p.m., the filing says.

The day of the dinner

On the day of the dinner, according to the filing, Allen left his room several times and searched for the president’s schedule on his phone.

At approximately 8:03 p.m., Allen took a photo of himself reflected in his hotel room mirror, showing weapons strapped to his body, the filing says.

After checking the president’s schedule one last time, Allen left his hotel room at approximately 8:15 p.m., the filing says. About 12 minutes later, Allen was watching live videos on media websites showing the president arriving at the hotel. Federal prosecutors said he pre-scheduled an email outlining his intentions to land in the inboxes of family, friends and a former employer at 8:30 p.m.

The attack

Minutes after watching the president arrive at the hotel on his phone, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Allen approached the security checkpoint a floor above the ballroom where the president, Cabinet officials and members of the media were seated, according to the court filing. Before he reached the checkpoint, he shed his long black coat, revealing the shotgun he was carrying, it says. He then sprinted through the checkpoint to the ballroom — a scramble that was caught on video released by Trump the night of the shooting.

As Allen sprinted to the stairs, he raised the shotgun and a Secret Service officer reported that he observed the man “fire the shotgun in the direction of the stairs leading down to the ballroom,” according to the court filing. The filing says the same officer “and others at the checkpoint heard the gunshot.”

The officer fired five times at Allen with none of the bullets hitting him, according to the filing. Allen fell to the ground and was soon arrested, the filing says.

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