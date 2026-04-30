A New Jersey Republican hasn’t voted in weeks, sparking questions over lengthy absence on Capitol Hill

By Camila DeChalus, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey has not voted in Congress in weeks, sparking questions over when he will return to Capitol Hill as he faces a competitive race for reelection back home and Speaker Mike Johnson oversees an extremely narrow House majority in Washington.

The congressman has attributed his absence to a health-related issue, without providing specifics. He has said he expects to be back at work soon, but has not said exactly when he plans to return. The last time Kean voted in the House was on March 5, according to congressional records.

“I want to thank my constituents and colleagues for their patience as I address a personal medical issue,” Kean said in a statement posted to X earlier this week. “My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon.”

Kean’s extended time away from Capitol Hill comes as Republicans hold a historically narrow House majority and have a jam-packed agenda, with legislative priorities ranging from funding the Department of Homeland Security amid a shutdown of the agency to reauthorizing a government surveillance program set to soon expire.

“Absence is always an issue, given the slim majority … Every seat matters,” South Carolina GOP Rep. Ralph Norman said.

Kean, 57, is also running for reelection in a district rated a “toss up” by the Cook Political Report. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the campaign arm for House Democrats, has named it one of its “districts in play” for the 2026 midterms.

Johnson said in a statement to CNN he spoke to Kean and said he expects Kean “to be back to 100% very soon.”

“Tom is one of the most dedicated and hardest working Members of Congress, and I am grateful for all he does and will continue to do to serve New Jerseyans and our country,” he said.

The congressman has represented New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District since 2023. His primary is June 2 and he is currently the only Republican candidate running, but there are four Democrats vying for his seat.

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents a competitive district in New York, expressed sympathy for Kean’s situation.

“Over the course of my time in Congress, I’ve seen a number of members on both sides of the aisle who unfortunately have different ailments. Some, you know, have unfortunately passed away from those ailments,” he told CNN.

He continued: “You do have some level of privacy when it comes to your healthcare … and he expects a full recovery, and so we look forward to welcoming him back.”

In his statement earlier this week, Kean said, “I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent. I take my responsibilities seriously and have a strong record of showing up and delivering, which makes this absence all the more difficult.”

“I am especially proud of my Congressional team, who have kept constituent services and legislative work moving forward without interruption, and my political team for ensuring the campaign continues to run strong,” he said.

Republican Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey called the congressman “a fine member who deserves to be reelected.”

“I’m sure he’s got very legitimate reason,” Smith told CNN, in regard to Kean’s health-related issue.

The New Jersey Republican Party did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

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