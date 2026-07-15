Trump says Iran has released American woman detained since 2024

By Jennifer Hansler, Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran has released an American woman who he said had been wrongfully detained in the country since December 2024 – as the US military continues to strike Iran.

“She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump did not identify the person or provide additional details about the circumstances of her release. CNN has reached out to the White House and the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

The woman was later identified by her attorney as Dena Karari.

Karari was detained, charged and released on bail with an exit ban that blocked her from leaving Iran, a source familiar told CNN.

Karari’s lawyer, Jared Genser, wrote in a post on X, “I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free.”

He thanked Trump and said Karari “is now safe and traveling back to the United States.”

Genser told CNN that Karari had been subjected to “a coercive exit ban” and had been targeted because she operated “a non-profit called the Children of Mehr Foundation, which helped impoverished children in Iran with private donor support and authorization of an OFAC license.”

While she was never physically detained, Genser said, “she suffered enormous physical and psychological hardship” and had been interrogated dozens of times by Iranian authorities.

“I expect that Dena will have more to say in the coming days, but for now she needs to rest and recuperate,” he said. “We urge Iran to drop all the remaining charges against those who worked locally in support of the Children of Mehr Foundation, who are innocent and committed no crimes. And I personally call on Iran to release both all wrongly imprisoned Americans and those subjected to coercive exit bans and all Iranian political prisoners.”

As of last month, the US government was tracking at least six Americans detained in Iran, a US official said, including two who had been designated as wrongfully detained.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.