Ralph Norman announces he’ll enter race to succeed Lindsey Graham in Senate

By Logan Schiciano, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina announced on Saturday he will run to replace Lindsey Graham in the Senate.

“For years, Senator Lindsey Graham fought hard to save America and defend South Carolina. Now, President (Donald) Trump needs another proven America First conservative in the US Senate to deliver on those America First priorities,” Norman said in a news release.

In an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Norman said that if elected, he will be “laser focused” on enacting Trump’s legislative agenda, starting with the SAVE America Act — the president’s sweeping bill to overhaul US elections. He also said he aims to help “nuke” the Senate filibuster, a move Trump supports that could allow Republicans to pass legislation without Democratic support should the GOP maintain Senate control after the election.

Graham died last Saturday from a tear in his artery, according to preliminary findings from a medical examiner. His younger sister, Darline, was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to serve out the remainder of the late senator’s term, which ends in January. The state will hold a special primary election next month to determine the Republican nominee in the general election in November.

President Donald Trump on Friday urged Darline Graham to run in the special primary and pledged his endorsement, though the 62-year-old has not yet announced her plans to do so.

Norman said he had unsuccessfully sought Trump’s support but added that the president’s decision to endorse Graham did not deter him from entering the race.

“I wanted (Trump’s) blessing to run and get his support. He decided to go with Darline, who’s a nice person, and he decided to go with her. And so I respect that,” Norman said. “But it doesn’t deter my plans. I’m in this to win.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Utah Sen. Mike Lee endorsed Norman’s bid for the Senate before he made his run official.

Norman is a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus, and at one time was widely considered to be contemplating a challenge to Lindsey Graham in the GOP primary. He ran in South Carolina’s gubernatorial primary last month, but placed third and did not advance to the runoff.

While Norman is a fierce defender of Trump, his calls for fiscal restraint have sometimes put him at odds with GOP leaders and the White House.

The congressman, who has represented South Carolina’s 5th District since 2017, notably declined to back Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he initially supported fellow South Carolinian and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Mark Lynch, a businessman who ran against Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary for the Senate earlier this year, is the only other person to have announced he’ll run for the seat.

Other potential candidates who have been floated include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Rep. Nancy Mace, who both lost in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary this year.

Rep. Russell Fry on Saturday hinted at a possible run, saying he has a “big decision to make soon” in a social media post.

The filing period for the GOP special primary begins on July 21 and ends on July 28.

This article was updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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