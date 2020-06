Idaho Politics

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two Lemhi County Commission seats were decided Tuesday.

In District 1, Leah Madsen had 921 votes, John Blayden 863, and Gary Goodman 629 for the republican nomination.

Richard Snyder was the apparent republican winner in District 2 with 1,011. F. James Whittaker was second at 811, and Laura Hatch 586.