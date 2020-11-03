Fulcher retains Idaho House seat

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher has been elected to a second term by Idaho voters, a seat last held by a Democrat in 2011. Fulcher will continue to represent the 1st Congressional District in western Idaho after defeating Democrat Rudy Soto, who served nine years in the Army National Guard.

Fulcher served in the Idaho Legislature, where he was known as among the more far-right leaning members. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in business from Boise State University.

Fulcher for years had his eyes set on becoming governor. He narrowly lost to then-Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in the 2014 Republican primary despite winning all three of Idaho's most populated counties - all of which are in the 1st Congressional District.

Soto, the son of a Mexican immigrant, has a platform that includes affordable health care coverage for everyone, backing environmental protections and holding corporate polluters accountable. He also promises to seek more funding for Idaho roads and schools.