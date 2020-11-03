Secretary of State issues warning about suspicious election day calls

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is alerting voters about suspicious robocalls warning voters to “stay home, stay safe” on election day.

Denney says the calls are not from any official office and should be ignored.

Some Idaho citizens received the calls early Tuesday morning and said they came from a local area code.

All polling locations are open and available in Idaho for residents to go and vote.

Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and you can register to vote at your polling location if you need.

