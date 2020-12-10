Gov. Little joins with Idaho GOP in supporting Texas lawsuit on election integrity

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Governor Brad Little announced Thursday he proudly stands with the Idaho Republican Party in supporting Texas in its efforts to ensure American's elections meet the highest standards and expectations of the U.S. Constitution, and he will file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.

"Idaho's elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states. Protecting the sanctity of the voting process is paramount to ensuring a strong democratic process, and our citizens need the confidence that their vote counts,” Governor Little said.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has issued a statement, defending his decision not to get involved in a controversial lawsuit aimed at “overturning” the November 3 General Election.

The suit was filed by the Attorney General of Texas, who convinced 17 other states to join. It seeks to overturn the Presidential election results of several election swing states.

This is Wasden’s full statement:

“I’ve spent substantial time reviewing Texas’s Bill of Complaint so I could fully understand and consider the legal arguments being made. After doing so, I am declining to join this effort.

“As I have done since the day I took my oath of office – in which I pledged to uphold and protect both the Idaho and U.S. constitutions – I strive to protect the State of Idaho’s legal interests. As is sometimes the case, the legally correct decision may not be the politically convenient decision. But my responsibility is to the State of Idaho and the rule of law.

“This decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty. As Attorney General, I have significant concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states litigating against legal decisions made by Idaho’s legislature and governor. Idaho is a sovereign state and should be free to govern itself without interference from any other state. Likewise, Idaho should respect the sovereignty of its sister states.”