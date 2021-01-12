Skip to Content
Lawmakers seek to curb Idaho governor’s emergency authority

Idaho Capitol

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A power struggle between lawmakers and Republican Gov. Brad Little has begun.

Republicans in the House brought forward legislation Tuesday aimed at increasing the part-time Legislature's authority while limiting the governor's regarding emergency declarations.

The move comes amid lawmakers' dissatisfaction with being left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started last March following Little's emergency declaration that remains in effect.

Lawmakers say the current system is a relic from the Cold War-era that failed this year by concentrating too much power with the governor.

One of the pieces of legislation seeks a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session.

Associated Press

