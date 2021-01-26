Add_the_words_legislation_introduced_for_15th_time

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho lawmakers are introducing the Add the Words legislation for the 15th time.

State lawmakers are once again trying to add sexual orientation and gender discrimination into Idaho's Human Rights Act.

Senator Melissa Wintrow introduced the bill on Friday in the Senate State Affairs Committee. 16 other senators and representatives are co-sponsoring the bill.

This bill has never made it out of committee, but lawmakers hope this year will be different after President Joe Biden signed similar executive orders, including allowing transgender people to serve in the military.

Opponents say they're concerned this change could infringe on religious freedoms.