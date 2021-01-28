Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
By
today at 5:30 pm
Published 5:32 pm

Bill proposes banning conversion therapy in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Representative John McCrostie, a Democrat from Garden City, introduced House Bill 52 Thursday to protect the LGBTQ youth from what he called the harmful practice of conversion therapy.

Citing a national survey from last year, he says people under 18 who had undergone conversion therapy attempted suicide at more than twice the rate as those who had not.

He also said several major health organizations have discredited the use of conversion therapy, and it is currently banned in 20 states including Utah, Washington and Oregon.

Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content