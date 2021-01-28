Bill proposes banning conversion therapy in Idaho

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Representative John McCrostie, a Democrat from Garden City, introduced House Bill 52 Thursday to protect the LGBTQ youth from what he called the harmful practice of conversion therapy.

Citing a national survey from last year, he says people under 18 who had undergone conversion therapy attempted suicide at more than twice the rate as those who had not.

He also said several major health organizations have discredited the use of conversion therapy, and it is currently banned in 20 states including Utah, Washington and Oregon.