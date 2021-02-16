House OKs bill to trim Idaho governor’s emergency powers

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation to trim a governor's powers and increase their own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic.

The House voted 49-20 on Tuesday to send to the Senate the legislation spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little's response to the pandemic and lawmakers' frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions he imposed.

The vote total is notable because it's enough to overcome a potential veto by Little.

Lawmakers also say they should have had a role in allocating the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus rescue money the state received early last year.