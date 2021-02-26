Getting ready for the March 9 election

Idaho Politics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It is election time in many communities throughout the state.

Bannock County has been getting poll workers up to speed on what they need to know for election day. Close to 150 people were at the event.

The training is to help poll workers understand election law and the process that is in place to safeguard the vote in the state of Idaho.

Early voting for this election is already underway in Bannock County and voter turnout has been brisk.

"It's beeh higher than a normal supplimental renewal," Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock said. "It's generally pretty slow, but there is a recall of three school board trustees in three zones, you have to live in the zone in order to vote on that issue and so it's been a little higher.

If you want to cast your vote early, you can do that at the Bannock County Elections Office until Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Election day is March 9, and the polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on that day.