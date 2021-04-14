2nd Amendment Bill introduced to Senate Committee

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In response to President Biden's recent executive actions on guns, a new bill was introduced in the Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee Wednesday morning.

The Idaho Firearm and Firearm Accessories and Components Protection Act prevents any use of money, personnel or resources by an Idaho government agency or political subdivision to support what it calls unconstitutional actions by the federal government.

Backers of the bill say Idaho has a strong history of honoring second amendment freedoms and they refuse to help the federal government take those rights away.