Idaho special session for Texas-type abortion law unlikely

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Top elected state leaders say it’s not likely Idaho lawmakers will reconvene at the Statehouse this year to pass a law similar to one in Texas banning most abortions.

Republican Gov. Brad Little says it’s up to the Senate and House if they want to reconvene.

Republican Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke say they are not interested, partly because Idaho already has a similar abortion law.

The U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday let stand the Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks.

Idaho’s law only takes effect if an appeals court upholds such a law on its merits.