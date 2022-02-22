Legislation aimed at Idaho property taxes clears House panel

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to force local taxing districts to use some of their revenue sharing funds from state sales tax for property tax relief is headed to the full House.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday approved the measure on a voice vote despite opposition from the Idaho Association of Counties and concerns of some lawmakers it limited control of local elected officials.

Idaho collects 6% sales tax, and 11.5% of that is distributed to cities and counties to spend as they see fit.

But the legislation will require local taxing districts to use 50% of any new year-over-year increase in revenue sharing for property tax relief.