Idaho bill eyes using public money for private education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Backers say a plan to create education savings accounts will help students in kindergarten through 12th grade, but opponents say it’s just another voucher program to funnel public education money to private and religious schools.

The House Education Committee heard arguments on the measure but took no action on Monday after running out of time due to the many people who signed up to testify.

The measure allows parents to get $6,000 from the state for private tutoring or tuition at private schools.

Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution that requires a uniform system of free public education.