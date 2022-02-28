New precincts in Bannock County

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Elections Office is unveiling the new legislative map that re-draws boundaries based on the most recent census data.

That information is used to draw new legislative and congressional boundaries to make political representation is as equal as possible.

Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation, and because of that, many changes were made to be sure each area is as equal as possible.

The new precincts will determine where you vote and who you can vote for in each district.

"Change does have to happen, especially if you have growth patterns in your county, that is the other thing that occurs is we've had explosive growth in certain areas of our county," Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey said. 'We need to make sure that we are not having those areas vote in one precinct where it causes a disenfranchisement where those people can't get in and vote in a timely manner. "

The only major change in Bannock County is the addition of a third legislative district, District 35, to represent parts of central and southeast Bannock County.

Previously, Bannock County residents were represented by just legislative Districts 28 and 29.