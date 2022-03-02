Skip to Content
Front license plate bill fails

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Senate Transportation Committee voted against introducing a bill sponsored by Senator Jim Patrick, a Republican from Twin Falls.

It would change Idaho law to get rid of front license plates.

The vote came after several law enforcement agencies testified against it, including Sargent Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

He says getting rid of the plate would take away 50% of a victim or witness's ability to give crucial details in an emergency or when a crime is committed.

