State Controller Brandon Woolf announces reelection bid

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf announced his run for reelection.

Woolf, a 6th generation Idahoan, has served as the 21st State Controller of Idaho since 2012.

“My rural Idaho roots, where I learned the value of hard work on the family dairy farm, keep me grounded to what makes Idaho exceptional. Every time I travel the vastness of this great state as a leader of our Republican party, I am awestruck by its beauty, but above all, I am proud of the hard-working people that help make this state so special,” Woolf said. “As Idaho continues to grow, I am committed to keeping our state an amazing place to work, play, and above all, raise a family with the values that have set Idaho apart.”