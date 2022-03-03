Senate passes Texas-style anti-abortion bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Senate passed a bill Thursday that resemble a Texas-style anti-abortion law.

Senate Bill 1309 would update the fetal heartbeat bill to authorize the father, aunt, uncle, grandparent or a sibling of an aborted fetus to file a civil lawsuit against the doctor.

It could be filed at anytime up to four years after the abortion and get a minimum $20,00 in damages plus attorney fees.

The bill now needs to go through the House and the governor before it can become law.