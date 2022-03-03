Skip to Content
Idaho Politics
By
today at 3:54 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Senate passes Texas-style anti-abortion bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Senate passed a bill Thursday that resemble a Texas-style anti-abortion law.  

Senate Bill 1309 would update the fetal heartbeat bill to authorize the father, aunt, uncle, grandparent or a sibling of an aborted fetus to file a civil lawsuit against the doctor. 

It could be filed at anytime up to four years after the abortion and get a minimum $20,00 in damages plus attorney fees.

The bill now needs to go through the House and the governor before it can become law.

Idaho Politics
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content