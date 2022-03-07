Idaho Legislative session end date bill passes Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In the Senate, a bill was passed with strong support for the legislative session to end no later than the last Friday in March.

There are a few exceptions if Idaho is under a state of emergency.

Another exception would be if lawmakers are waiting to act on a possible veto of a bill by the governor or the majority of the legislature votes in favor of a resolution to extend the session.

This bill now goes to the House of Representatives.