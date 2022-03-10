Bill would lift Idaho’s hair braiding license requirement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker has introduced a bill that would lift the licensing requirements for professional hair braiders after three women filed a federal lawsuit over the braiding rules.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

The women, who are all Black and experienced at hair braiding, filed the lawsuit against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court on Tuesday.