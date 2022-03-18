Idaho House approves bill to prevent vaccine discrimination

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine is heading to the governor's desk.

The House voted 45-23 on Friday to approve the measure that prevents employers from requiring employees to get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees to be vaccinated.

Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty.

The measure has exemptions involving federal law, existing employee-employer contracts, and businesses that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Backers say the bill finds the right balance between protecting employees’ rights and businesses’ ability to stay open.

Opponents say it creates special protections for one group.