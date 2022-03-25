Idaho governor signs bill boosting execution-drug secrecy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill that dramatically increases the secrecy surrounding Idaho’s execution drugs.

The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday. It passed the Senate 21-14 and the House 38-30.

The law prohibits Idaho officials from revealing where they obtain the drugs used in lethal injections, even if they are ordered to do so by the courts.

Opponents say it will be challenged in court, and that executions require more transparency rather than less.

Supporters say the bill is the only way that the state will be able to continue to carry out lawful executions because suppliers of lethal injection chemicals require confidentiality.