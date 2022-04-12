Gubernatorial candidates attend annual Lincoln Day lunch

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Members of the Republican party of Idaho attended the annual Lincoln Day lunch Saturday.

Among them were gubernatorial candidates Steven Bradshaw and Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin.

Bradshaw's website says he promises he will protect the rights of Idahoans and make sure the federal government stays in its lane.

“I will take back the public land for Idaho. It's been done in 32 states. There's no reason that Idaho can't manage the lands within their borders," Bradshaw said.

Other candidates for governer were unable to attend the event.

The primary election is slated for May 17.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8.