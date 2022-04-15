Idaho governor declines debates ahead of Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he won’t participate in debates heading into next month’s Republican primary.

Little’s campaign in a news release Friday says the governor's accomplishments in his first term “are non-debatable.”

Little has drawn several Republican challengers, including far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

The governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets.

Also on Friday, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings backed out of a debate for lieutenant governor planned for Monday.

She says she believed reporters on a panel asking questions would be biased.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson has also declined to participate in statewide televised primary debates.