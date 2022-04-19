Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association for lieutenant governor ahead of the May 17 Idaho primary.

NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Tuesday said Bedke’s dedication to the right to keep and bear arms earned him an A-plus rating with the group and the endorsement.

Bedke says he will continue to fight to protect Second Amendment rights as lieutenant governor.

The endorsement came a day after the NRA endorsed first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little to retain that post.