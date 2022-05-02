Redistricting and the 2022 primary elections

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - May is a big political month.

Several states including Idaho are holding primary elections this month.

They will be the first major elections held since states were required to redraw voting district lines based on the 2020 census.

ABC's Karen Travers looks at what this year's redistricting process could mean for upcoming elections.

Idaho's primary will be held Tuesday, May 17.

Early voting is currently underway in counties that allow it, and if you want to vote absentee, the deadline to request a ballot it by 5 p.m. this Friday, May 6.