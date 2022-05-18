Wheeler defeats Christensen in Idaho’s District 35B race

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - In Idaho House seat 35B, Ammon Representative Chad Christensen was up against Ammon City Councilman Josh Wheeler.

In the last election, Christensen did well in outlying counties but did poorly in Bonneville County.

With Onieda and Franklin counties no longer being in the district, Wheeler was able to win over Christensen.

Wheeler received 4,714 votes to Christensen's 4,352 votes.

