Attorney General Labrador files lawsuit against Biden Administration

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Attorney General Raul Labrador is filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

This lawsuit joins 19 other states including Texas.

It is over a recent immigration program that the Biden Administration unveiled.

The lawsuit claims the plan would burden states with more problems and more immigrants and is not legal.

The WhiteHouse says the program will, "expand legal pathways for safe, orderly and humane migration."