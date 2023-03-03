Skip to Content
Idaho bill would prohibit drag shows on public property

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In Boise, the House State Affairs Committee has advanced a bill to ban sexual exhibitions including drag shows from public places.

Supporters of the bill say it is to protect children from seeing such shows.

If it becomes law, a parent could sue a venue, performer or organizer for up to 1$0,000 if minors were likely to be present.

Those against the bill say it is an attack on members of the LGBT+ community and could be harmful to certain people.

The bill now moves to the full hHouse for debate.

