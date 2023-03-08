Protesters march for child care

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Joining a statewide effort, people in Idaho Falls came together at the Bonneville County Courthouse Wednesday to protest for child care funding.

These groups across the state are wanting to send a message to Idaho Legislature on how they feel about removing the Child Care Stabilization Grants. Last week, Lawmakers decided to cut that funding out of the budget.

Protestors are saying the grant has been helping child care facilities operate. They're also saying Idaho is one of the only states to deny the grant.

Originally, they had expected the funding to discontinue in September. On Feb. 28, child care centers were notified they would no longer have the funding by the end of March. Gov. Brad Little suggested the continue funds until at least June.

Now, these facilities fear they will not be able to remain open and will either have to make parents of their employees pay the price by increasing tuition or decreasing wages. Without proper child care, many owners now focusing on how this all will affect the children.

Child care centers across the state closed their doors today to join the march and support the effort. People were invited to carry signs or wear the color purple.