Little signs transgender restroom bill

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho has a new law restricting transgender students' choices in school bathrooms.

On Friday, Governor Brad Little signed legislation banning transgender students from using restrooms that do not align to their assigned gender at birth.

The ban goes into effect on July 1.

It does not apply to single-occupancy restrooms.

Under the law, students could take legal action against a school if they encounter someone of the opposite sex in the restroom.

The legislation also requires schools to have separate male and female bathrooms and to make accommodations for students who do not want to or cannot use multi-occupancy restrooms or changing facilities.