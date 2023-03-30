Property tax relief on the way for Idaho homeowners

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Property tax relief is on the way for Idaho homeowners after the legislature overrode a veto from Governor Brad Little.

House Bill 292 will eliminate March election dates for school districts but send $100 million to schools to help them pay down bonds and levies.

The revamped legislation was shored up with a trailer bill ensuring the distribution of tax funds for highway projects.

Senate Republicans say the override was not about taking sides but about doing what they believe is in Idahoan's best interest, as property taxes have been rising at an alarming rate.

Property owners should see some relief reflected in December's tax bill.