Idaho Senate votes to override Little’s veto

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Senate voted Wednesday to override Governor Brad Little's veto of House Bill 292.

This follows the House also voting to override the veto.

In his veto, Governor Little said idahoans deserve property tax relief, but this bill was too complex in his opinion and a tax relief plan needs to be simple.

The bill has several working parts including up to $355 million in ongoing property tax relief, $100 million for schools and a provision to remove march election dates.

March elections are usually when bonds and levies are put before the voters.