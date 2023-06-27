Idaho GOP adopts presidential caucus proposal in case legislators don’t bring back primary

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Republican State Central Committee voted Saturday to use a caucus to select next year's presidential nominee.

That's only if the legislature doesn't hold a special session to re-instate a primary election.

It was earlier this year when legislators voted to eliminate the March election but didn't establish a new date for a presidential primary election.

The Idaho Republican State Central Committee's solution is to hold a caucus the first Saturday in March.

A caucus is different than a primary election.

Registered Republicans would have to show up at a specific date, time and location for a caucus instead of going to a voting booth to cast a ballot.

The caucus option will go forward unless the legislature re-instates the primary.