Idaho GOP adopts presidential caucus proposal in case legislators don’t bring back primary

today at 9:53 PM
Published 10:01 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Republican State Central Committee voted Saturday to use a caucus to select next year's presidential nominee.

That's only if the legislature doesn't hold a special session to re-instate a primary election.

It was earlier this year when legislators voted to eliminate the March election but didn't establish a new date for a presidential primary election. 

The Idaho Republican State Central Committee's solution is to hold a caucus the first Saturday in March. 

A caucus is different than a primary election.

Registered Republicans would have to show up at a specific date, time and location for a caucus instead of going to a voting booth to cast a ballot. 

The caucus option will go forward unless the legislature re-instates the primary.

