Idaho GOP adopts presidential caucus proposal in case legislators don’t bring back primary
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Republican State Central Committee voted Saturday to use a caucus to select next year's presidential nominee.
That's only if the legislature doesn't hold a special session to re-instate a primary election.
It was earlier this year when legislators voted to eliminate the March election but didn't establish a new date for a presidential primary election.
The Idaho Republican State Central Committee's solution is to hold a caucus the first Saturday in March.
A caucus is different than a primary election.
Registered Republicans would have to show up at a specific date, time and location for a caucus instead of going to a voting booth to cast a ballot.
The caucus option will go forward unless the legislature re-instates the primary.