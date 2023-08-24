Secretary McGrane urges Idahoans to serve as poll workers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is calling upon Idahoans to support upcoming elections and assist fellow Idahoans in exercising their right to vote by becoming a poll worker. The focus on poll worker recruitment is part of a nationwide effort surrounding National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, August 23, 2023.

Poll workers are an essential part of the electoral process, ensuring that our elections are conducted fairly, transparently, and smoothly. As Idaho prepares for important upcoming local elections across the state in November, county clerks rely on thousands of trained poll workers to facilitate the voting process effectively.

"As we celebrate National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, I invite all Idahoans to consider joining us in this crucial endeavor. Your dedication will help ensure that every eligible voter can cast their ballot with ease and confidence," Secretary McGrane said.

To learn more about becoming a poll worker and to take the first step towards making a meaningful impact in your community, visit VoteIdaho.gov/poll-workers. The website provides information on the requirements, responsibilities, and benefits of being a poll worker and how to apply.

Secretary McGrane encourages businesses, organizations, and community groups to spread awareness about National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and the importance of poll workers in their communities. National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Aug. 23, 2023, is a national day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to encourage people to help America vote by signing up to be a poll worker.