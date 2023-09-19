Election clerks encourage voters to double-check their registration status

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Sept. 19 every year is known as National Voter Registration Day. November will bring important local elections from many of the places within eastern Idaho.

Rexburg has a three-way race for the Mayor's office with Incumbent Jerry Merrill up for Re-election. A number of city council seats are also up for elections as well.

Sugar City is in the process of having two seats up for elections on city council.

For a list of the names of those participating, you can go here.

Idaho's Governor Brad Little is encouraging people to come out and make sure they are eligible to vote and register.

"I encourage all interested citizens, appropriate media outlets, and civic organizations to participate in this non-partisan voter registration awareness campaign to encourage the maximum participation of qualified voters in Idaho,” Governor Little said in a proclamation about Voter Registration Day.

If you need to register or double-check your registered status you can do so by checking at www.VoteIdaho.gov.

If you want to see the local races in your area you can go here: