Special Committee censures one lawmaker, issues guidance for others

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) - A local Republican "Special Investigative Committee made a decision on three lawmakers they say violated the Republican Party Platform.

The committee for Legislative District 32 voted to censure Representative Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, for voting against bills Republicans supported, including HB 265, which aimed to restrict access of minor to sexual exhibitions, and HB 273, a property tax amendment.

Representative Wendy Horman received a "Resolution of Guidance" from the Committee, asking her to engage with the Republican Party before arguing the hearing process in the media.

Senator Kevin Cook also received a Resolution of Guidance, with the Committee reminding him the Republican Party Platform stands strongly against growing government.

None of the lawmakers attended the Special Investigative Committee hearings; however, they held a Town Hall later the same week to engage with voters.