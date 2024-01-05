Skip to Content
Lawmakers ask for new education grant

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Education will be a hot topic in the upcoming Idaho Legislative Session.

Some Idaho lawmakers are already talking about it.

State senators Lori Den Hartog and Scott Grow, along with representative Wendy Horman, held a press conference at the state capitol Friday to announce their parental choice tax credit program.

They say their proposal would create a refundable tax credit to help parents cover qualifying expenses such as the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring and transportation.

The legislation is capped at $40 million and is given to families as a refundable tax credit. 

There are also $10 million in grants available for parents that can't afford tuition up front. 

The Idaho Legislative Session begins Monday. 

