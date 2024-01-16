Skip to Content
2024 State of the Judiciary Address set Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan will deliver his annual State of the Judiciary address to both chambers of the Idaho Legislature Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The yearly speech discusses the role of the courts, significant Judicial Branch projects and other matters important to maintaining this state’s fair, timely and impartial court system.

Chief Justice Bevan will first address the Idaho Senate starting at 10:30 a.m. He will then give the same speech to the Idaho House immediately after.

