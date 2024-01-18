Chief justice speaks to legislature

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Technological advances in Idaho's judicial system were highlighted in an address to the Idaho legislature Wednesday.

Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan gave the State of the Judiciary to both chambers Wednesday morning.

He cited progress in training county and state employees on newly-deployed technology by sending a court-focused field technician to each judicial district.

He also explained how video proceedings are integral to the state's judicial system.

"Video conferencing in the courts has been invaluable in terms of the public's access to justice and our ability to quickly coordinate court proceedings and court management across the state," Chief Justice Bevan said.

The court's annual report shows its technology fund will need about $12.5 million over the next three years.