New Solicitor General for Idaho announced

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Office of Attorney General announced the appointment of Alan Hurst as the Solicitor General effective Jan. 22, 2023.

The reinstatement of the Solicitor General position by Attorney General Raúl Labrador has led to an active defense of consequential challenges to Idaho law.

The Office of Solicitor General serves as the State’s premier litigation team. It provides strategic litigation advice to all divisions within the Attorney General’s Office and oversees the appellate work, including preparing briefs and petitions, and arguing select appeals in state and federal courts. It is the lead point of contact with other Attorney General offices around the country to address issues of interstate concern.

“I am very pleased to have Alan Hurst join our team as Idaho’s Solicitor General. His background and experience are impressive,” Attorney General Labrador said. “Idaho faces numerous legal battles to safeguard laws enacted by our democratically elected legislature. Despite an onslaught of attacks by the Biden administration and liberal advocacy groups, our office has effectively defended the state. Our office will be well prepared as we navigate a docket of significant cases in the future.”

“I’m honored to join the impressive group of lawyers Attorney General Labrador has assembled to defend the interests of Idaho,” Hurst said. "Idaho is helping define the law in ways that matter to people in this state and across our nation. I am excited to contribute to the Attorney General’s efforts to defend and protect Idaho.”

Hurst is currently a partner at Akerman LLP, ranked by American Lawyer magazine as one of the 100 largest firms in the United States, where he specializes in complex litigation at the trial and appellate levels in both state and federal courts. He also writes on national legal issues for the Deseret News.

Before joining Akerman, Hurst clerked for the Utah Supreme Court and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, taught at J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU and held fellowships at the Yale Center for Faith and Culture and the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. He is a graduate of Brigham Young University and Yale Law School.