Bill introduced to define gender in Idaho

today at 3:33 PM
Published 5:27 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Defining male and female is the goal of a potential bill discussed at the Idaho House Tuesday.

The State Affairs Committee agreed to hear the draft legislation introduced by Blackfoot Representative Julianne Young.

"This provides a legal definition for sex, both male and female. That is clear and easily understandable, and I believe that it provides us a helpful legal platform as we navigate some of these difficult issues in the state of Idaho," Young said.

The proposed legislation will be back in committee for a public hearing. It's unknown when that will happen. 

