Fentanyl traffickers bill passes House committee despite concerns

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - In the Idaho legislature, a bill that would impose mandatory minimums on fentanyl traffickers made it out of committee Tuesday.

Those in opposition to the bill say juveniles and people with substance use addictions could be punished instead of getting help.

The bill has garnered people from all sides of the issue testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Legislators have spoken out about the heavy amount of lobbyists adding to the controversy.

The legislation goes forward with no recommendation from the committee.

Representative Heather Scott explains.

"That allows everyone else to just see it without all the drama that we've seen behind it and all the pressure. And I'm sure they'll be lobbied to, but not not to the extent," Scott said.

House Bill 406 will now be herd on the house floor.